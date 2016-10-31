Florida Panthers happy to be back home, host Boston Bruins on Tuesday

The Florida Panthers salvaged two points out of their recent four-game road trip on Sunday and now come home to play five of their next six in Sunrise.
Since beating Colorado 5-2 at BB&T Center on Oct. 22, the Panthers headed on the road for their first real trip of the season.
Despite jumping to leads in Pittsburgh and Toronto, the Panthers lost to the Penguins and Maple Leafs before getting beat 3-0 Saturday in Buffalo.
On Sunday, the Panthers bounced back in a big way, taking a 3-0 lead on the host Red Wings in the first period and cruising to a 5-2 win thanks in great part to a hat trick from Colton Sceviour.
Florida is now 1-3-1 away from Sunrise. The Panthers play host to division rival Boston on Tuesday night.
“You don't want to get below .500 too much, so this win [Sunday] was real big for us,” coach Gerard Gallant said following Sunday's win, his fourth in five games at Joe Louis Arena as coach of the Panthers.
On Sunday, Sceviour became the first Florida player to record a hat trick since Tomas Kopecky scored three in a game during the lockout-shortened 2013 season.
Sceviour also became the first Florida player to score a shorthanded, even-strength and power play goal in the same game since Nathan Horton did so in 2009.
Sunday's hat trick was the first of Sceviour's NHL career.
“It's exciting, it never happened for me before at this level,” Sceviour said. “A lot of things bounced my way, but the most exciting part was getting the win. We had a tough road trip, lost some games we should have won and also didn't perform properly.
“To end on this positive note, heading home, is huge.”
Florida has struggled against the Bruins in recent years, losing to Boston in three of four meetings last season despite winning the Atlantic Division.
Boston won both of its games at BB&T Center last year.
After Tuesday, the Panthers will play host to New Jersey before traveling to Washington for a Saturday night game against the Capitals.
Next week, the Panthers kick off a three-game homestand against the Lightning on Monday night.
Tuesday: Bruins at Panthers
When/where:.7:30 p.m.; BB&T Center, Sunrise.
TV/radio: FSFL; WQAM 560; WMEN 640, WMYM 990.
Series: Boston leads 45-36-6.
Scouting report: This is the first of four meetings between the two Atlantic Division rivals with Boston taking three of the four games played last season — including both at BB&T Center. The Bruins snapped a three-game slide with a 1-0 victory at Detroit on Saturday night. Florida halted its three-game losing streak by winning in Detroit on Sunday.
