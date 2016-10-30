Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings | Sun. Oct. 30, 2016

Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) knocks Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith (2) to the ice in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016.
Jose Juarez
AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) of the Czech Republic knocks away the puck as Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) skates to the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016.
Jose Juarez
AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith (2) skates away as the Florida Panthers celebrate a goal by Colton Sceviour in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016.
Jose Juarez
AP
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016.
Jose Juarez
AP
Detroit Red Wings center Riley Sheahan (15) prepares to shoot the puck on Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016.
Jose Juarez
AP
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) makes the save as Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51), of Denmark, moves in for the rebound in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016.
Jose Juarez
AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (52) of Sweden skates against Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016.
Jose Juarez
AP
Panthers goaltender James Reimer and Colton Sceviour congratulate each other after Sunday’s 5-2 win at Detroit. Sceviour had a hat trick, and Reimer made 34 saves.
Jose Juarez
AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) shoots the puck as Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) makes the save in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016. The Panthers beat the Red Wings 5-2.
Jose Juarez
AP
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) has his shot blocked by Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) and center Andreas Athanasiou (72) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2016. The Panthers defeated the Red Wings 5-2.
Jose Juarez
AP