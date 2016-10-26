Florida Panthers get their first look at Maple Leafs phenom Auston Matthews

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water Pause

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:20 Solar amendments explained

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:22 UM holds forum on Zika

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

0:37 A laser-powered robot caterpillar