Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins | Tues., Oct. 25, 2016

Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate a goal by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) as Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) gets the puck out of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins went on to beat the Panthers 3-2.
Fred Vuich
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) checks Florida Panthers right wing Shane Harper (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) knocks over Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) with a check during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) ties up Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) waits for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) and Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates over Florida Panthers right wing Shane Harper (38) during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) congratulates center Eric Fehr (16) on his game winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins defeated the Panther 3-2.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) trips Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Tues., Oct. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. A tripping penalty against Malkin was called on the play.
