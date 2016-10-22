Photo gallery: Panthers vs. Avalanche | Sat., Oct. 22, 2016

Florida Panthers center Greg McKegg (41) congratulates Shane Harper (38) after scoring the his second goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise. The Panthers won 5-2.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise. The Panthers won 5-2.
Alan Diaz
AP
Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (1) prepares to block a shot by Florida Panthers right wing Shane Harper (38) in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) stops a shot by the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, right, is congratulated by teammate Keith Yandle (3) after Ekblad scored against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Shane Harper (38) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrick Wiercioch (28) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers' Kyle Rau (92) falls after checking Colorado Avalanche defenseman Francois Beauchemin (32) in the second period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise.
Alan Diaz
AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) is congratulated by teammates Blake Comeau (14), Jarome Iginla (12) and Matt Duchene (9) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Oct. 22, 2016 in Sunrise.
Alan Diaz
AP
