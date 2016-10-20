Photo gallery: Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers | Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016

Florida Panthers Roberto Luongo watches as the Washington Capitals fourth goal rolls into the net in the third period as the Capitals defeat the Panthers 4-2, at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Michael Matheson, 19, celebrates with his teammates after his goal in the first period on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Greg McKegg and Washington Capitals Nate Schmidt watch a flying puck in the first period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers goalie Robert Luongo misses the puck as Washington Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov scores in the first period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Greg McKregg, 41, and Shane Harper, 38, collide with Washington Capitals Karl Alzner, 27, in the first period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Shane Harper collides with Washington Capitals Brooks Orpik in the first period pat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jonathan Marchessault, 81, celebrates their first goal by Michael Matheson in the first period on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jaromir Jagr, 68, celebrates his 750th goal of his career with Aleksander Barkov, 16, in the second period as they play the Washington Capitals at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jaromir Jagr, 68, scores his 750th goal of his career in the second period as they play the Washington Capitals at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov, 16, and Jason Demers, 55, squeeze Washington Capitals Dmitry Orlov, 9, as the fight for the puck in the third period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck, 21, and Washington Capitals Brooks Orpik, 44, slide on the ice in the third period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Shane Harper skates away from Washington Capitals Daniel Winnik in the second period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby holds his chin after being hit in the face by Florida Panthers Jaromir Jagr stick in the third period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jaromir Jagr, 68, hits Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the helmet in the third period at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com