Photo gallery: Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers | Sat., Oct. 15, 2016

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, left, scores the third goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) battles Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (62) for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) is congratulated by teammate Jonathan Marchessault (81) after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) comes around the goal to score against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot by the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Xavier Ouellet (61) is checked by Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) roughs up Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (62) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) battles Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) as Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet (61) also defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP