Jaromir Jagr got a bobblehead, now you can too

Jaromir Jagr has been immortalized in bobblehead-fashion before, but his latest incarnation, he says, is tops.
On Saturday night, all fans attending the Florida Panthers game against the Detroit Red Wings at BB&T Center will receive a Jagr bobblehead — complete with long hair.
The bobblehead portrays Jagr in his new Florida gear with stacked up pucks marking his career totals in goals, assists, points, games, all-star appearances and his two Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“I’ve had a few, it has been 25 years or something,” Jagr said Friday. “I think it’s pretty good. I had one in Pittsburgh, one in Washington. But this one is the best.”
Jagr adds the replicated hair is a bit short.
“I guess the didn’t know I was going to keep growing it,” he said.
Count Florida coach Gerard Gallant among the many who want one of the collectables.
On Friday morning, both Mike Matheson and Alex Petrovic expressed interest in one so the team will be supplied with them on Saturday.
“I’ll get one for sure,” Gallant said. “That goes to the grand kids.”
Said linemate Sasha Barkov: “I definitely need to get one, add it to my collection. Maybe he’ll sign it.”
The Panthers will also have a commemorative bobblehead night for defenseman Aaron Ekblad later this season.
