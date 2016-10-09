Panthers’ Huberdeau hurt in win over Devils

Jonathan Huberdeau left with an apparent left leg injury during the Florida Panthers’ 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in their preseason finale Saturday night at Tate Rink in West Point, New York.
As Huberdeau turned away from a check behind New Jersey’s net, the skate of Devils center Sergey Kalinin appeared to come down on Huberdeau’s left ankle. The Panthers have not offered an update on Huberdeau’s status.
Colton Sceviour, Aaron Ekblad and Vincent Trocheck each scored in the second period to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead.
Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:45 of the first period off a pass from Jonathan Marchessault.
Goalie Roberto Luongo made 25 saves.
Defenseman Andy Greene gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:05 of the first on a pass from right wing Kyle Palmieri. Mike Cammalleri also scored and defenseman Yohann Auvitu got his sixth assist of the preseason for New Jersey.
Goaltending tandem Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid split time in goal for New Jersey. Schneider allowed all four Florida goals on 15 shots, while Kinkaid stopped all eight shots he faced.
