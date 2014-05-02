More Videos

Philadelphia Police looking for group who vandalized store after Eagles championship 2:36

Philadelphia Police looking for group who vandalized store after Eagles championship

Pause
Super Bowl ads aim for the heart to hit the wallet 1:46

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart to hit the wallet

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game' 0:49

Tom Brady on Super Bowl loss: 'We never really got control of the game'

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 2:27

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win 0:30

Belichick: Eagles' Pederson did an 'outstanding job' in coaching team to Super Bowl win

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial 1:01

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial

Who is Tom Brady's man crush? 0:46

Who is Tom Brady's man crush?

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win 0:32

Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win

Central RB Devonta Freeman after 6A title game in 2010 1:24

Central RB Devonta Freeman after 6A title game in 2010

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Mark Litavecz via Storyful
Philadelphia Police looking for group who vandalized store after Eagles championship

Super Bowl

Philadelphia Police looking for group who vandalized store after Eagles championship

"A group of revelers stormed a Philadelphia gas station convenience store during the Eagles championship celebration early Monday, February 5, and now police are seeking to identify those who were inside the store. Police released video of what they described as vandalism on Tuesday. “While inside, the suspects began taking items from the shelves, then began throwing food items and soft drinks on the floor and walls, causing a hole in the back wall of the business,” police said. A reporter caught the melee on video, saying people were shouting “everything is free” as they looted and trashed the store. Three people were arrested during the post-championship party, but police said to expect more arrests as officers reviewed surveillance footage, social media video and other evidence. The Eagles won the team’s first Super Bowl Championship Sunday night, defeating the New England Patriots. It was the first football championship for the city since 1960."

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

National

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Dan Schachner, host and referee of Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl," says this season ups the ante with the addition of a sloth. "I've got a sloth as an assistant this year because I really needed help and I decided to make it as difficult as possible by getting the slowest animal on the planet to be my assistant. Because why not? Let's up the comedy and the chaos, right?" said Schachner.

Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

All eyes will be on superstars like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during Super Bowl 51. However, they aren't the only ones poised to make a big impact in Houston. Here are other key players to watch for on Sunday.

Video: Beware of counterfeit items at Super Bowl 50

Super Bowl

Video: Beware of counterfeit items at Super Bowl 50

As football fans flood into the San Francisco Bay area for the Super Bowl, so does counterfeit NFL merchandise. Inferior quality and a negative impact on the economy are side effects of the cheap goods. The Department of Homeland Security is ramping up efforts to track down the merchandise. Video by Linda S. Zhang

Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool

South Florida

Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool

A Boca Raton, Florida, family woke up on Monday, February 5, to find an unwanted swimmer in their backyard pool – an eight-foot-long alligator. Homeowner Matt Fino had let his dog into the backyard when he was startled to find the gator swimming in his pool, according to WSVN. Not believing what he was seeing, Fino woke his wife to take a look. The Boca Raton Police Department and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to safely remove the alligator.

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

National

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

Video released by the NYPD shows two women repeatedly kicking a pregnant teenager in the stairwell of a Bronx, New York building. The two suspects knocked the 19-year-old victim down as she was walking down the building's stairwell on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. The women then repeatedly kicked the victim, took her cellphone and left her at the bottom of the stairs. The victim was treated for bruising and swelling to her face. The woman’s unborn child was expected to be OK.