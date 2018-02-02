Tom Brady may be 21-10 against the Dolphins, but here’s what he told his daughter

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made clear his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins during his Facebook documentary “Tom vs. Time,” calling the divisional rivals “bad guys forever” in a conversation with his daughter.
In the closing moments of the fourth episode of the documentary, which posted Thursday, Brady is seen talking with his 5-year-old daughter Vivian in their home, presumably following the Patriots’ 35-17 win over the Dolphins on Nov. 26.
“Sometimes the Dolphins win, sometimes Patriots win,” Vivian says while standing in front of her father as he sits in a chair.
After Brady acknowledges the comment, Vivian innocently tells her dad, “I hope they win one time,” referring to the Dolphins.
“Not me,” the 40-year-old Brady replies gently to his daughter. “I don’t like them. They’re bad guys forever.”
“Why?” Vivian asks.
“Cuz I said so,” Brady said.
He then bends down, kisses Vivian and walks her down the hallway to her bedroom to end the episode.
Brady is 21-10 all-time against the Dolphins. Miami, however, has the most recent victory in the matchup, winning the rematch between the teams two weeks later at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 11.
Brady will make his eighth Super Bowl appearance Sunday when the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. A win would give Brady his sixth Super Bowl victory.
