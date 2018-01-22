More Videos

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 1:00

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood 1:21

Do you go for the kiss? In Miami, greeting a stranger is tricky 0:51

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:58

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:54

US soccer star Julie Johnston breaks down after hearing husband Zach Ertz is heading to Super Bowl 0:40

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 1:35

  • Eagles fans climb lamp posts, set off fireworks in street following NFC Championship win

    Eagles fans took to the streets to set off fireworks and climb lamp posts after the team beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.

Eagles fans took to the streets to set off fireworks and climb lamp posts after the team beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

Super Bowl

All eyes will be on superstars like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during Super Bowl 51. However, they aren't the only ones poised to make a big impact in Houston. Here are other key players to watch for on Sunday.

Video: Beware of counterfeit items at Super Bowl 50

Super Bowl

As football fans flood into the San Francisco Bay area for the Super Bowl, so does counterfeit NFL merchandise. Inferior quality and a negative impact on the economy are side effects of the cheap goods. The Department of Homeland Security is ramping up efforts to track down the merchandise. Video by Linda S. Zhang

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

Politics

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters after a bipartisan meeting of senators on Jan. 21 that he would vote to approve a three-week stopgap spending bill after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promised to move on immigration and other legislative issues in early February. He also pointed to White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as being one of the obstacles in preventing a bipartisan agreement on immigration.

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech

Politics

Arab lawmakers in Israel's parliament were tossed out from the house on Monday for heckling U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the start of his speech. The main Arab party in the parliament said it would boycott Pence's speech - though it wasn't immediately clear whether they would walk out in protest, heckle or skip the session altogether. The Knesset, which is accustomed to such high-profile visits, had added a new layer of security, and besides the speaker and other dignitaries, lawmakers did not have direct access to Pence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the boycott a disgrace. He and others gave Pence a standing ovation.

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout

Venezuela

Anti-government policeman Oscar Perez was buried Sunday by the military nearly a week after being killed in a shootout with security forces, relatives said. Just two of Oscar Perez's relatives were allowed to attend the early morning burial at a Caracas cemetery surrounded by National Guard officers. Authorities denied relatives' demands that they hand over the body of Perez and six others killed.