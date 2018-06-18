The Miami Dolphins' final rookie from the 2018 draft class is now under contract

The last rookie is now under contract.

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they have signed second-round pick tight Mike Gesicki. He was the last player from Miami's eight-player draft class to lock into a deal.

We have signed tight end Mike Gesicki.



We have now signed all eight of our 2018 draft picks. pic.twitter.com/HwzbTAs1v5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 18, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A natural pass-catching tight end, Gesicki caught 129 passes for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns. He set career highs as a senior with 57 catches and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, he could be a viable red-zone threat if he can catch on to Adam Gase's system quick enough. Gesicki has been working with fellow rookie tight end Durham Smythe throughout the offseason to master the team's playbook.

Gesicki showed flashes of his strengths during organized team activities and minicamp, which ended Thursday.

“It’s June; we don’t have a game for three months," Gesicki told reporters last week. "What I’m concerned about is showing coaches, showing the quarterbacks, my teammates trying to earn their respect [and say] ‘this kid knows what he’s doing, knows his role, his assignment, I want him on the field, I want him to make a play for us.’”

The Dolphins signed the bulk of their draft picks — including first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick — at the beginning of the month after they received $17 million in cap space that was due to them on June 1 following the release of defensive tackel Ndamukong Suh.