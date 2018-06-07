Jarvis Landry says Browns' QB situation 'a lot better than what I had in Miami'

Jarvis Landry does not care very much for Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback.

How else would you characterize Landry's thoughts about his former teammate, based on remarks circulating the internet Friday?





NFL.com quoted Landry, who was traded from Miami to Cleveland in March for two third-day draft picks, as saying that the Browns' Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield are "a lot better than what I had in Miami."





What he had in Miami was Tannehill, Matt Moore and Jay Cutler during the course of four highly productive years.





Landry's 400 catches are the most by a receiver through four seasons in NFL history. He twice broke the Dolphins' single-season record for catches.





But to hear him tell it, Landry played with a bunch of stiffs.





Here's Landry's full answer, when asked if there's a version of him that we haven't seen (again, according to NFL.com):





"I think [Browns offensive coordinator] Todd [Haley] is going to give me the opportunities I need to ... not to show off my talents, but the things that I can do. I believe I'm a complete receiver all-around.





"... The quarterback play is so important, which has got me that much more excited about Tyrod and [Mayfield] and the way that they're throwing the ball out there, it makes me that much more excited. It's a lot better than what I had in Miami. I'm excited about that."





Landry went on to suggest that he wanted to work more with Tannehill away from Dolphins headquarters, but was rebuffed.





"As soon as I found out he was coming, I texted [Taylor]: 'Let's do it.' Found out when he was coming up here, we all came up here for the press conference, we did the press conference, then we did the thing in Miami where we got everybody together and then we're back here. And we've got something else planned when we leave here right before training camp and stuff like that. I love it.





"Again, I didn't do that in Miami with the quarterbacks because they didn't want to do it. I would say that the chemistry and the type of guys that I'm around here makes me that much more excited because I know that I'm going to be pushed at all levels at all times."





Landry might have a point in one regard: The Dolphins did limit how often he went downfield, instead throwing him short and intermediate passes. Whether that was a function of poor pass protection forcing the team to get the ball out quick or a belief by coach Adam Gase that Landry was not all that effective deep is unclear.



