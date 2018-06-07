Podcast: Winners and losers from Dolphins minicamp

School's (almost out) for summer!
After two long, hot months, the Miami Dolphins' offseason program is winding down.
The team held its mandatory minicamp this week, capping a productive (and revealing) spring session.
We now have seen the Dolphins' many new players.
We got a close look at Ryan Tannehill's surgically reconstructed left knee.
We've had our first beef of the season (and it was a surprising one: DeVante Parker vs. Chris Chambers).
We've seen the good (Robert Quinn), the bad (tight ends have been invisible) and the ugly (our sportswriters after watching practice in the heat of the day).
Armando Salguero and Adam Beasley say hello to summer by wrapping up the spring in their last podcast until training camp.
