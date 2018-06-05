A supposed strength for the Dolphins worked against them in a ragged practice Tuesday

Summer arrived in South Florida Tuesday — just in time for Dolphins minicamp.

And to hear Ryan Tannehill tell it, his team couldn't beat the heat.

The Dolphins' offense had what Adam Gase characterized as "not one of our better practices," and Tannehill has a theory why:

"I feel like towards the end of practice maybe the heat caught up to us a little bit," Tannehill said. "We just have to be better with our conditioning and grinding through that, as a team to be at our best in the heat, because that’s one of our advantages of playing in South Florida. It’s being able to play in that heat and play at a high level where other teams are coming down from up north where they don’t get to prepare in these types of environments. It’s got to be used to our advantage and that’s why we have spring and that’s why we have training camp. It’s to prepare our bodies and get acclimated to that heat.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Now, in defense of the Dolphins' offense, it was as hot Tuesday as it's been all year.

Temperatures in Davie reached 92 degrees with 54 percent humidity in the 12 p.m. hour — or exactly when Tannehill said things went haywire.





But as Tannehill mentioned, those swampy conditions are supposed to be a benefit, not a disadvantage, for South Florida football teams. There are a ton of new players on the roster who are experiencing it for the first time, and it's only going to get worse once training camp arrives.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after practice at Dolphin training facility on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Al Diaz

"I don’t think it’s every week but you do see teams come down here and be affected by the heat," Tannehill said. 'It’s just something that we’re going to have to deal with throughout the whole year and throughout training camp, so we have to prepare for it and be acclimated for it."

Granted, the weather alone was not to blame for a rough go of it for the Dolphins' offense. Adam Gase installed a bunch of new plays, and his players did not pick them up as fast as he had wished.