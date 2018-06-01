The Miami Dolphins sign Bobby McCain to richest contract for a slot corner in the NFL

The Dolphins finally have money.

And they wasted no time in spending it, locking up Bobby McCain to a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid nickel corner in football.

The details: $27 million over those four years, with $13 million in guarantees.

It's a huge bump in salary for McCain, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The contract is a strong commitment to perhaps their best cornerback — either inside or out.

He graded out as the Dolphins' top corner in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus, playing 402 snaps in coverage and allowing just 44 receptions on 65 targets. Those 44 catches went for 431 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. When McCain was on the boundary, quarterbacks completed just 6 of 11 attempts for 64 yards.

McCain seemed to have some idea that this was coming when he met with reporters earlier this week.

When asked by a reporter if the Dolphins have approached him about a new deal, the usually smooth McCain got all turned around.

“Um, I mean, um, uh, I mean I …”

Is that a yes or no?

“I mean, I um, I mean I ... No, I’m just going out and trying to play my best ball.”

The Dolphins have the resources to extend McCain because the $17 million in cap space from cutting Ndamukong Suh finally became available. The Dolphins released Suh with the post-June 1 designation, meaning they could not start using that savings until the close of business Friday.

The Dolphins were busy in other ways Friday, signing their first-round draft pick, Minkah Fitzpatrick, with that same available funds.

Fitzpatrick, McCain and Xavien Howard could be the foundation of what looks to be an improved secondary in the years to come.