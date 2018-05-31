Who's been the fastest Dolphin receiver so far at OTAs? The answer might surprise you

It's been the debate of the spring:

Who would win in a foot race: Kenny Stills, Kenyan Drake or Jakeem Grant?

All ran blazing 40 times coming out of college (Drake's was the slowest, at 4.45).

All will be used in space by Adam Gase this year.

But who is the fastest?

So far this spring, perhaps none of them — at least according to the GPS device that all players wear.

"I think Malcolm Lewis has the top speed right now out of the receivers," Stills said. "Obviously we don’t all run the same routes. We don’t all get to go downfield. And a race is different too; but it’s all good fun. We’re all on the same team. We know we have a lot of speed and hopefully that puts some fear into some of the defenses we’ll play."

Now, Drake is a running back and not a receiver, so it's possible that he has been the quickest.

But Lewis clocking in as the fastest receiver is pretty stunning. The ex-Miami Hurricane ran a 4.5 at his pro day — which is nothing to sneeze at — but he wasn't considered in the same class as Stills or Grant.

And don't sleep on Danny Amendola, who insists he has plenty of life left in his legs at age 32.

“I’m faster now than I was in college," Amendola said. "I’ll put it that way.'

He added: "Jakeem is fast dude. Yes, for sure. He can fly. We have a bunch of great athletes on this team. Let’s go. Let’s line it up."