Dolphins owner claims in deposition Trump influenced anthem protest talks, report says

The Miami Dolphins' Stephen Ross was one of several owners who said in depositions that President Donald Trump played a role in conversations about how NFL teams should handle national anthem protests, according to the Wall Street Journal.





The depositions were made for a grievance filed by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who claims he has been blackballed by the league over anthem protests.





According to the Journal, Ross said in his testimony that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft relayed conversations they had with Trump at a league owners meeting.

“I was totally supportive of [the players] until Trump made his statement,” Ross said in his deposition before going on to say he thought Trump "changed the dialogue." Ross also acknowledged that he believed the protests were hurting the Dolphins financially, according to the Journal, and that he felt NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was influenced by Trump's comments.

The Journal also reported that Ross met with Dolphins players multiple times and asked those who wished to protest to stay off the field during the anthem.

“They informed the coach that they couldn’t, in their conscience, stay in the tunnel. They wanted to go out,” Ross wrote in his deposition, according to the Journal.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.

The depositions were taken prior to the league's national anthem policy change that was made on May 23. Under the new policy, players and league personnel on the sideline will be required to stand during the national anthem. If they don't want to stand, they will have the option to remain in the locker room. At the time of the announcement, the Dolphins said they have no comment on the policy.

Last season, three Dolphins did not stand for the anthem for most of the season — receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas. Of those three, only Stills is still with the team. All said they were protesting social issues, including law enforcement treatment of African Americans.

Several other Dolphins, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil, did not stand for the anthem during the one game immediately following Trump's critical comments about players who don't stand for the anthem.