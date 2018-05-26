The Tannehill Family is growing again

Steel is getting a sister.
Ryan and Lauren Tannehill on Saturday announced that they are expecting baby No. 2 — meaning Steel will soon be a big brother.
"@rtannehill17 and I are so excited for baby number two!! #SteelsSister#PartyOf4," Lauren Tannehill announced on Instagram Saturday.
A due date was not announced.
But the baby girl will arrive roughly two years after the college sweethearts welcomed their eldest child Steel, born around the start of the 2016 training camp.
All in all, it's been a pretty good year so far for Ryan, the Miami Dolphins quarterback who returned to practice last week for the first time tearing his left ACL, causing him to miss the entire 2017 season.
Tannehill on Wednesday credited his wife's support when asked what got him through the toughest times of his rehab.
“It was a long year," he said. "There were some dark times. I tried to stay positive and take it in stride as much as I could and just do the best that I could in rehab and grow and get stronger each and every day; but it’s hard. It was a hard time for me just not being around the guys, not being out at practice. I was around in meetings but it’s just not the same. You can’t replicate that time of grinding it out on the practice field together and going through the ups and downs of playing games and going through practice. That was the hardest part for me. I think initially when you get hurt, you kind of think, ‘Oh, the games will be what I miss the most.’ And yes, I really missed the games. It was tough every Sunday seeing the guys run out there on the field and not being a part of it. But what I miss the most was day in and day out, the grind of the preparation, of competing with the guys, pushing them and trying to make them the best players that they could be, making the offense the best it could be and just driving the offense. That was the hardest part for me.”
Comments