Richie Incognito told police he thought government was tracking him at Boca Raton gym

The Richie Incognito situation has taken a bizarre turn.

According to the Boca Raton Police Department incident report obtained by the Miami Herald, the former Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman told police that he thought he was being "followed, recorded and tracked by the government" while working out at a Boca Raton gym on Wednesday. This paranoia, police investigators concluded, was the reason he threw a tennis ball and a weight at another gym-goer and ultimately was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold under the Baker Act.

At about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Mark O'Brien, 54, called police from Lifetime Fitness in Boca Raton to inform them that a man, later identified as Incognito, threw a tennis ball at him, a weight into the nearby pool and then attempted to hit him with a workout sled.

"He started yelling at me like he was going to kick my ass and beat the [expletive] out of the equipment over here," O'Brien said in the 911 call regarding the incident obtained by the Herald.

Incognito, described in the police report as a "huge white male with tattoos and wearing black shorts with leggings under them and no shirt on," can be heard in the background of the call at times and at one point begins to kick O'Brien while O'Brien is still on the phone.

Nadeem Ashraf, an employee at the fitness center, told police Incognito was "acting irregularly, throwing things at staff," according to the report.





Police were on the scene for almost two hours, according to police department notes.

When police approached Incognito, he told them he was training when he felt like he was being watched.

"There's a guy walking around with head phones on," Incognito, 34, said according to the report. "I'm running NSA class level 3 documents through my phone. I can't have anybody in blue tooth capability of me or taking pictures of me."

When police asked Incognito what he was talking about, Incognito said he couldn't tell them because they didn't have high enough clearance, according to the report.

The report also states that Incognito took the over-the-counter supplement "Shroom Tech," his hands were shaking, his speech was erratic and that he would "suddenly jump up and move locations without warning." When told he could potentially be a danger to others, Incognito asked a woman in the nearby pool to call the FBI, according to the report.

Investigators ultimately concluded that "Incognito was suffering from an altered, paranoid state and believed ordinary citizens were government officials that were tracking him and recording him."

No arrest was made because investigators could not prove that Incognito had intentions of hurting anyone despite throwing both the tennis ball and weight. Police used two sets of handcuffs linked together to take him into custody, according to the report.

The incident occurred two days after the Bills released Incognito from the reserved/retired list, which effectively made him a free agent and allowed him an opportunity to continue his NFL career.

Incognito was a third-round pick in the 2005 draft by the St. Louis Rams and played 12 seasons in the league for the Rams (2005-2009), Bills (2009; 2015-2017) and Dolphins (2010-2013). He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Incognito was also at the center of an embarrassing national saga in 2013 when Jonathan Martin, an offensive tackle who played parts of two seasons with the Dolphins, left the team and accused Incognito, Mike Pouncey and John Jerry of racism and verbal and emotional abuse.

That launched an inquiry that lasted months by NFL-appointed investigator Ted Wells, who determined that Pouncey, Incognito and Jerry engaged in a pattern of abuse.

Incognito was suspended midway through the 2013 season and never played a down for the Dolphins again.

On April 10, Incognito announced that he planned to retire from the league, citing health issues.

ESPN's Adam Schefter then reported Monday that Incognito wanted to "unretire" with the "hope of playing somewhere else."