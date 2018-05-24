Miami Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips intends to be best player he can be

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard speaks to the media after practice at the Dolphins practice facility on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media about quarterback Ryan Tannehill
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill speaks to the media about his knee injury and being back to play football this year.
Behind the scene footage from the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders' 2018 annual photo shoot onboard MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC Seaside.
Miami Dolphins rookie cornerback Cornell Armstrong talks about speed.
Miami Dolphins new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is excited about working with quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the upcoming season.
Miami Dolphins assistant coach Darren Rizzi discusses possible changes to the NFL kick-off to improve safety for the players.
Miami Dolphins 1st round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick talks with media at rookie camp.
Legendary Texas Longhorns running back Ricky Williams talks about being inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame.
The Miami Dolphins and AARP Foundation teamed up for the 5th Annual Million Meal Pack at the Rick Case Arena at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday, April 29, 2018.
The Miami Dolphins picked Kalen Ballage to play as a running back in Round 4 of the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday. Ballage played for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Miami Dolphins draft heads into the third day where the Dolphins are searching for a defensive tackle, running back, quarterback and kicker.
The Miami Dolphins picked Jerome Baker to play as a linebacker in Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft. GM Chris Grier talks to the media.