Photo Gallery: Dolphins OTAs | Weds., May, 23, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 streching during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
David Santiago
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore #21 during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills #10 stretching during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola #80 stretching during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola #80 stretching during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill #17 and David Fales, #9 running drills during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill #17 David Fales, #9 and Brock Osweiler #8 running drills during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill #17 David Fales, #9 and Bryce Petty #14 running drills during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson #15 running drills during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase looks on during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 throws during the Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, May 23, 2018 in Davie.
