Ryan Shazier an inspiration for Dolphins' Jerome Baker: 'He's never going to quit'

Jerome Baker #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after stopping Penn State on downs in the fourth quarter as quarterback Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions walks off the field at Ohio Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Now the Dolphins rookie has a role model in Ryan Shazier, a fellow Ohio State Buckeye who was one of the league's best linebackers before suffering a major spinal injury. Jamie Sabau Getty Images