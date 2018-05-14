The Dolphins' rookie camp came and went. Here's what's next on the offseason schedule

Welcome to Bulletin Board Material, the Miami Herald’s weekday roundup covering everything in the South Florida sports scene. A lot of news to recap. Let’s get right to it.
Recapping Dolphins rookie minicamp
For two short days, the Miami Dolphins received a quick glimpse at the future of their team.
There were no pads. There was no contact during drills. But for two practices on Friday and Saturday, the Dolphins' newest rookies showed their new coaches what they had to offer to their new team.
And, in turn, the coaches provided a small window into how they view the future of the franchise.
Now, plans are far from set in stone. A lot can (and likely will) change between now and the start of the season in early September. There are still OTAs and training camp and four preseason games to get through. There's a depth chart to formulate, a scheme and a playbook to master, expectations to set.
But for now, for these two days, the first glimmer of football was upon us.
The highlights:
▪ Versatile first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick could be the Dolphins' Mr. Fix It.
▪ The no-huddle offense is ready for a return, and the Dolphins believe they "absolutely" have the quarterback to utilize it.
▪ Athletic tight end Mike Gesicki could be the first Dolphins tight end ever to catch 80 passes in a season.
▪ The Dolphins now have three quality safeties ... So how will they split up playing time?
▪ The Dolphins have a plan to replace Ndamukong Suh's productionalong the defensive line.
The first test is over. Next up: OTAs. The schedule: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7, and a June 12-14 mandatory minicamp.
Marlins drop series to Braves
The Braves outscored the Marlins 26-16 over the four-game series and Miami is now 14-26 on the season.
Hurricanes win ACC track title
A strong performance from freshman Symone Mason and junior Michelle Athlerly on their home track led the Hurricanes to their first conference track title since 2006.
FIU quarterback impresses Seahawks
A strong rookie camp showing by four-year Panthers starting quarterback Alex McGough, Seattle's seventh-round pick, prompted the Seahawks to release former Hurricanes quarterback Stephen Morris.
More news and notes
