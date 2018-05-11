The Miami Dolphins will get a partial look at their new roster at rookie minicamp

Welcome to Bulletin Board Material, the Miami Herald’s weekday roundup covering everything in the South Florida sports scene. A lot of news to recap. Let’s get right to it.
Dolphins like their roster
Take a close look at the three quarterbacks Miami has on its roster.
Ryan Tannehill. Brock Osweiler. David Fales.
No matter what happens this year, it will be one of those three under center for all 16 games in the 2018 season.
Adam Gase learned his lesson last year with how the Jay Cutler fiasco played out.
As one would expect, Tannehill heads into the season as the starter as long as there is no setback to his rehab from knee surgery, but Gase said he wouldn't be afraid to put either of the others into a game if needed.
As for the rest of the team, Gase told reporters Thursday that the Dolphins "like the makeup of our roster" even though outsiders have questioned whether Miami has done enough to make up for the star power it released or traded in free agency (Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh, Mike Pouncey, etc.).
Regardless, Gase is confident in his team, as any coach would be and should be at this stage in the offseason.
The big tests come over the next few months. Rookie minicamp is Friday and Saturday and will give the coaching staff its first live look at its new first-year players. Eyes will be on first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, second-round pick Mike Gesicki and third-round pick Jerome Baker. Gase also likes fourth-round pick running back Kalen Ballage. All four are expected to make an immediate impact next season.
Fitzpatrick can play anywhere in the secondary, although safety and nickel cornerback are best tailored to his skillset. Gesicki is a pass-catching tight end who should factor into the passing game. Baker is a speedy yet undersized linebacker who should make an impact on special teams and in certain defensive packages as a weakside linebacker. Ballage will also be on special teams and could potentially get carries depending on how the coaching staff wants to split carries between him, Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
OTAs start in late may and continue through June before training camp begins later in the summer. That's when the rest of the new faces will get their exposure. Among them: Receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson, defensive linemen Robert Quinn and Akeem Spence, and offensive linemen Josh Sitton and Daniel Kilgore.
Marlins lose ... Again
A 7-run sixth inning was the Marlins' demise in their series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Final score: 9-2 Atlanta.
Heat makes roster move
Miami declined the $1.6 million team option on forward Jordan Mickey, who did not see action in the postseason and played just 43 total minutes after Jan. 3.
UF coach wants electric crowds
Dan Mullen remembers when a crowd once riled Tim Tebow up enough that he dropped an F bomb. Mullen wants that type of electric atmosphere back in his first year as the Gators' head coach.
