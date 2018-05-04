Newest Dolphin said he 'couldn't ask for a better situation.' How much will he help?

Welcome to Bulletin Board Material, the Miami Herald’s weekday roundup covering everything in the South Florida sports scene. A lot of news to recap. Let’s get right to it.
The Dolphins' newest defensive tackle
When the NFL Draft ended on Saturday, the Miami Dolphins had two key needs that went unaddressed: Backup quarterback and defensive tackle.
They took care of the second of those issues on Thursday.
Miami traded a 2019 draft pick to the Detroit Lions for defensive tackle Akeem Spence.
Spence, 26, has two years remaining on his contract and will likely have a chance to play significant snaps for the Dolphins as they look to replace the production lost from Ndamukong Suh. He'll provide steady competition to a rotation that includes presumed starters Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux.
This also gives Spence an opportunity to reunite with Kris Kocurek, who was the Lions' defensive line coach before making his way to Miami to coach the same position.
"Happy to be back with coach Kris doing what I know how to do best," Spence told ESPN Thursday. "Couldn't ask for a better situation."
Spence showed flashes of what he's capable of last season. The 6-foot-1, 307-pound defensive lineman started 11 games for the Lions last year, recording a career-high 39 tackles and tying a career high with three sacks. He had a career-high 8 tackles in a Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Spence spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being picked up by the Lions.
He is due $2.575 million next season.
Is Spence alone the answer to Suh's lost production? Of course not. But between him, Robert Quinn and the rest of the returners from last year's defensive line, it's definitely a start.
Mark Richt's contract extension
Mark Richt has said it on multiple occasions.
The University of Miami, his alma mater, is his home. He wants to stay here as long as possible. He wants to finish his football career here.
The Hurricanes on Thursday took the next step in making sure that becomes a reality.
The school announced it has extended Richt's contract through the 2023 season. That would keep Richt in Miami until he is 63 years old.
Richt quickly put his stamp on the Hurricane program. He went 19-7 in his first two seasons and led the Hurricanes to their first-ever ACC Championship Game last season. Miami also won 10 games and earned a berth in the Orange Bowl last year for the first time since the 2003 season.
They would love to be in the Orange Bowl again this year, with their home field serving as one of two College Football Playoffs semifinal sites.
How that plays out will come in due time. First, the regular season awaits. Miami opens 2018 against the LSU Tigers on Sept. 2.
Remembering Bill Torrey
Bill Torrey put together arguably one of the top dynasties in National Hockey League history before helping build an expansion team in South Florida from the ground up.
His trademark bow tie and nickname "The Architect" will be his lasting memories to the hockey world. Torrey died in his West Palm Beach home Wednesday. He was 83.
According to the New York Times, his death was confirmed by his son Richard Torrey, who said he did not know the cause.
After serving as general manger for the New York Islanders from 1972-1992, a time during which the Islanders won four straight Stanley Cups (1980-1983), Torrey was a member of the original executive staff for the Florida Panthers when they were granted an expansion team in 1993. Three short years later, the Panthers made their first and only Stanley Cup Finals.
'I felt like my old self again'
Isaac Lipscomb would have been months away from lining up in a major college football stadium somewhere around the country.
His size, speed and hands made him a tempting target of multiple major programs seeking a talented wide receiver or safety.
But all of that changed in an instant on Nov. 21, 2016. He was the lone survivor of a car crash that afternoon that left him paralyzed from the waist down and claimed the lives of two of his friends and classmates - 18-year-old Samir Barrera and 17-year-old Isaiah West.
Although his life changed forever that afternoon 18 months ago, Lipscomb’s athletic career has been reborn in a new sport.
Lipscomb, now a senior at Homestead High, has found a way back on the field as an adaptive track and field athlete.
Lipscomb, 19, is the first Miami-Dade athlete to compete in such events in track, racing and throwing at multiple major meets this season including the Youth Fair and FLRunners.com Invitationals, and became the first to compete in wheelchair events at the GMAC championships.
“Just to be able to compete again," Lipscomb said, "I felt like my old self again.”
