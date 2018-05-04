Possible new headquarters for the Miami Dolphins emerges

The Miami Dolphins might be moving to a city near you.
But it could take a sweetener.
"The Miami Dolphins want to move their Headquarters to Miramar!" the city's mayor, Wayne M. Messam, wrote to residents Thursday evening.
Messam has called a town hall for May 10, "seeking input regarding the prospects of the Miami Dolphins moving their Headquarters and Training Facility to Miramar," the email stated. "Get information about the proposed Public/Private Partnership and Proposed Location."
Public/private partnership is a term that typical describes a for-profit company entering into some sort of deal with a government. No details of what the Dolphins want in return were included in the email, but the issue likely will be addressed in next week's meeting.
The Dolphins have a subsidy deal with Miami-Dade County where they can collect up to $5 million annually for hosting major events at renovated Hard Rock Stadium.
For the past 25 years, the Dolphins have been based on land leased at Nova Southeastern University, but in North America's bid book for the 2026 World Cup, the team's plan to move its headquarters to "Miami" by 2022 was revealed. The Herald since learned the team might remain Davie and renovate its existing facility, but is also considering other cities.
Miramar is the first to become public. The proposed move would affect the team's football operations, but not its business side, which has been and will continue to be based in Miami Gardens.
The Miramar town hall will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on May 10 at Sunset Lakes Community Center, 2801 SW 186th Ave.
Comments