Full list of 2018 Miami Dolphins rookie free agents here

Dolphins rookie minicamp is next weekend, and now we have a clear picture of who will be there.
Along with their eight draft picks, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with 12 rookie free agents. The deals will become official once the players pass a physical and sign their contracts.
So who will the Dolphins sign?
Here's the list:
▪ North Carolina linebacker Cayson Collins
▪ Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis
▪ TCU long snapper Lucas Gravelle
▪ William & Mary offensive lineman Connor Hilland
▪ Florida Atlantic running back Buddy Howell
▪ FAU kicker Greg Joseph
▪ Notre Dame College defensive lineman Claudy Mathieu
▪ Michigan linebacker Mike McCray
▪ Miami defensive tackle Anthony Moten
▪ Central Florida defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman
▪ Fairmont wide receiver Quincy Redmon
▪ Purdue offensive lineman David Steinmetz
If history is any guide, a handful of these players will be on the Dolphins' active roster for Week 1 of the season. The Dolphins did not draft and offensive or defensive lineman, so Hilland, Mathieu, Moten, Pittman and Steinmetz would presumably have a real chance to make the team.
Also, specialists Gravelle and Joseph will get a long look from Darren Rizzi. Second-year punter Matt Haack, meanwhile, should feel good about his chances to make the team: The Dolphins have added no one to compete with him (yet).
