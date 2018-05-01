Podcast: Evaluating the Dolphins' NFL Draft — and exploring what's next

The picking is done.

The picking apart has begun.

We probably won't know for a few years if the Dolphins were wise to take Minkah Fitzpatrick instead of trading up for a quarterback or Mike Gesicki over Dallas Goedert.

If you make too conclusive of a judgment on any pick immediately after the draft, you're bound to look foolish.

But that will not stop us from pontificating about the Dolphins' needs-based draft. Miami Herald Dolphins writers Armando Salguero and Adam Beasley break it all down — and drop nuggets on potential moves still to come.