Mad the Patriots landed Berrios, Dolphins fans? Something far worse was in the works.

The NFL Draft's third day brought the ultimate #ofcourse for supporters of the Miami Dolphins.

In retrospect, it was not a matter of if the Patriots would draft Miami Hurricanes receiver Braxton Berrios.

It was when.

Bill Belichick took Berrios in Round 6, with the 210th pick.

Let's just say Berrios fits the Patriots template. And New England gives UM's diminutive star his best chance of success.

Many of you were upset. After all, the Dolphins were on the clock the pick before the Patriots in the sixth, but instead took Southern Miss defensive back Cornell Armstrong.

Now imagine what your reaction would have been had Belichick, the NFL's Machiavelli, got who he really wanted out of draft weekend:

Baker Mayfield.

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award winner Baker Mayfield, of Oklahoma, says comparisons to Johnny Manziel are inaccurate.

Yes, the Oklahoma Sooners' Heisman Trophy winner who went first overall to Cleveland.

That's according to Mayfield's agent, Jack Mills, who told MMQB columnist Andrew Brandt that the Patriots were serious about moving the whole way up to No. 2 to take the star quarterback.

"We knew that the Jets at 3 was the bottom line," Mills said. "We had another team, which is going to surprise you. Another team said 'you may get a big surprise on draft day at No. 2 if he is available.' And it was the Patriots."

From podcast with Jack Mills, agent for @bakermayfield: "We knew that the Jets at 3 was the bottom line. We had another team that said 'you may get a big surprise on draft day at number two if he is available.' And that team was... the Patriots": https://t.co/b7oCfoc83t — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 1, 2018

So yes, the Patriots this year could have had Tom Brady and the quarterback most every team in the league wanted to draft.

How exactly would this have happened? Well, any trade with the Giants (who owned and eventually kept the No. 2 pick) would have surely included the the Patriots' two first-round picks (23rd and 31st overall) plus something else — probably at least a second and maybe even more.

University of Miami Hurricanes' wide receiver, Braxton Berrios (8) speaks to the media​ during Miami's Pro Day at the Dolphins practice facility in Davie, FL, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Just how serious were the Patriots in making this happen?

They requested several times to set up a personal workout with Mayfield.

So this can be told now ... @RobertKlemko and I were told the Pats tried to set up a visit with Mayfield early in the process. Baker's camp said no. New England then acquired the 23rd pick from the Rams, circled back, and that's when last week's meeting with the Pats was set up. https://t.co/cLpDF6N24u — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 1, 2018

Once the Pats acquired the 23rd pick, Mayfield realized the interest was really serious, so he agreed to a visit, according to MMQB.

"We thought it was going to be a heck of a move to get up that high to where they are," Mills said. "And of course, he wasn't available, so we never knew if that was a reality or not."

One more note from a fascinating hour with Mills: If Browns had passed on Mayfield and the Giants stayed put, Mayfield would almost certainly be a member of the New York Jets.

"After the Jets worked him out, he told us, 'I don't know what teams usually tell players, but if they're being straight with me, they act like they're going to draft me,'" Mills said. "When he visited the Jets, they pretty much said, 'You're our guy if you're there.' But the Browns never did tip their hand."