Here's how Vegas thinks the Miami Dolphins will perform in the 2018 season

As the Miami Dolphins head into the third year of Adam Gase's tenure, fans are left to wonder whether it will play out like his first year in 2016 when they cruised to the playoffs with a 10-6 record, or whether it will play out like last season's 6-10 debacle.

Vegas is betting on the latter.

WestGate SuperBook, a Las Vegas sportsbook, projects the Dolphins to win just six games, according to USA Today. It's the lowest preseason win total projection for the Dolphins since 2008, according to data compiled by SportsOddsHistory.com. The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns are the only teams projected with a lower win total this season at 5.5.

According to the sportsbook Betonline.ag, the Dolphins are one of five teams with the worst chance to win the Super Bowl at 100-to-1 odds . Joining Miami at the bottom of the list: the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets. The sportsbook also has the Dolphins tied with the Buffalo Bills with the worst chance to win the AFC East .

The Dolphins are certainly hoping to do better than that.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return after having season-ending ACL surgery less than a month before the 2017 season started and caused Miami to go into scramble mode. They are retooling their defense as well, evidenced by their emphasis on speed and versatility in the NFL Draft.

And in the off-chance that the Dolphins were to surprise the world, it could lead to a hefty payday.





At 100-to-1 odds, if you were to bet $100 on the Dolphins right now to win the Super Bowl and somehow they end up winning it all in February, you would be in for a $10,000 payday ($100 for every $1 you bet).

The four teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per BetOnline: The New England Patriots (6-to-1), the Philadelphia Eagles (8-to-1), the Los Angeles Rams (9-to-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (9-to-1).

The Dolphins open the 2018 season Sept. 9 against the Tennessee Titans.