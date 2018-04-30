The NFL Draft is over. What's next for the Miami Dolphins?

Welcome to Bulletin Board Material, the Miami Herald’s weekday roundup covering everything in the South Florida sports scene. A lot of news to recap from the weekend. Let’s get right to it.
Draft recap
Three days and eight picks later, the Miami Dolphins' draft is over.
The Dolphins got smaller and faster on defense. They added a pair of linebackers, a pair of tight ends and arguably one of the top rookie defenders available this year.
And while there are mixed opinions from analysts about how Miami fared in the draft, the Dolphins overall are optimistic about the new crop of players they added from Thursday to Saturday.
So what's next for Miami? Well, there are still a few needs to address that weren't taken care of during the draft. The main two: defensive tackle and quarterback.
ESPN stressed the importance of the former following the draft due to the fact that Miami did not draft a defensive lineman despite releasing Ndamukong Suh earlier in the offseason.
"The team addressed multiple needs in the draft, from tight end to defenders who could match up against tight ends. But none of its eight draft picks can play defensive tackle," ESPN's Kevin Seifert wrote. "That's one area the Dolphins will have to address, either through internal development or free agency in the coming months."
Seifert also praised several of Miami's picks from the draft, including getting Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick ("He should be a playmaker.") and fourth-round running back Kalen Ballage ("At this point in the draft, he was a worthwhile selection.)
Around the state
Of the 253 players selected during the 2018 NFL Draft, 23 played their college career in the state of Florida.
The University of Miami, which did not have a first-round pick for the first time since 2013, led the way with six players selected. Five of them were taken on the third and final day.
Some other notables:
▪ Alex McGough was the first FIU quarterback drafted in program history
▪ Florida's troubled wide receiver Antonio Callaway slipped to the fourth round.
▪ UCF's one-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin was taken in the fifth round.
Marlins finding groove
The Miami Marlins are ... winning? And their starting rotation is looking pretty good, too?
It's hard to believe considering the way the season started, but the Marlins have now won four of their last five games, including a two-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. What's more: Miami's starting pitchers have not given up more than two runs in seven consecutive games. That's type of success is essential for a winning team.
And Dan Straily, who was expected to be the No. 2 guy in the rotation, is expected back soon as well.
If the Marlins can offense going and the pitching staff can keep improving on the small sample size, who knows what could happen?
Heat recap
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took the time Friday to share his thoughts on the season.
Among the highlights:
▪ How the Heat handles its salary cap with be something to watch over the summer. At the moment, the Heat has already committed its entire salary to 10 players on the roster. That doesn't include Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem or three-point specialist Wayne Ellington.
▪ While there is the debate that the Heat needs to make a splash for a top-name player this offseason, Spoelstra also believes continuity is key for the Heat to continue growing. "It's hard to start over," he said. "You see teams that get a little sick at sea when it gets a little uncomfortable. Our group doesn't."
▪ Spoelstra said the bone bruise Hassan Whiteside suffered on Opening Night played a factor in his up-and-down performance during the season. "That changed the course of his season," Spoelstra said. "He really battled and grinded through not feeling 100 percent, several times."
▪ Spoelstra isn't going to push Wade into making a decision about returning or retiring just yet. "When we hugged after the game [Tuesday], I was basically in tears," Spoelstra said. "And I'll be honest, right now I'm just not emotionally ready to go there or even to have just a normal conversation."
More news and notes
▪ Could a new Miami Dolphins practice facility (and a World Cup qualifier) be making its way to Miami?
▪ While Miami waits for David Beckham to make his move, Los Angeles FC played its first game in a $350 million stadium.
Comments