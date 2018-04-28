Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors, Feis family go on the clock for Dolphins

Lucas Taylor is reminded of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre most every time he looks in the mirror.
Taylor, a senior center on the Douglas football team, had the date of the shooting — Feb. 14, 2018 — tattooed to his right triceps.
There have been good days and bad in the two and a half months since, but Saturday was most certainly a good day.
Taylor, six of his teammates and slain assistant coach Aaron Feis' sister and daughter announced the Dolphins' third-day draft picks Saturday after touring the team's Davie practice facility. The highlight: meeting Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
"It’s been everything to us," Taylor said of the community support. "We come to school everyday and there’s banners all over. We’ll see people in the streets that will come up to us, ‘We’re sorry for your loss.’ It means a lot to us."
The NFL allows each team to choose fans to present their Day 3 picks on national television, and the Dolphins selected the Douglas group.
"We’ve been doing a lot as a community to help try and grieve over this loss over all of our friends, family and coach Feis," Taylor said. "It’s been rough, but this has definitely us out, as people and grow as young men."
Seventeen Douglas students and faculty members were murdered inside the school by Parkland resident Nikolas Cruz, authorities say. Cruz was in court Friday; his attorneys say he will plead guilty if prosecutors waive the death penalty.
One of Cruz's alleged victims was Feis, a school security officer and assistant football coach. Feis died a hero, witnesses say, as he used his body to shield students from bullets.
"It’s an honor," Johanna Feis said shortly after announcing the Dolphins took Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe with the 23rd pick of the fourth round. "It’s for not-so-great reasons, but it’s nice the community has really come together. My brother always says you have to do the best with what you’ve been given, no matter what the situation is. You still keep pushing."
