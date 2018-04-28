Miami Dolphins Draft Tracker: Who will the Dolphins select on Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

Note: This page will update with news and analysis throughout Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, so refresh often.

Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft begins at noon Saturday, and with that, the Miami Dolphins will make the final push to add players to their roster.

Miami has already taken care of some of its nagging needs early in the draft, primarily at the tight end and linebacker spots.

The Dolphins still have several needs to address. Among them: defensive tackle, running back, backup quarterback, kicker and cornerback.

As of right now, the Dolphins have five picks overall on Day 3: Nos. 123 (fourth round), 131 (fourth round), 209 (sixth round), 227 (seventh round) and 229 (seventh round). Trades could happen throughout the day, however.

This page will update throughout the day Saturday with quick bios on the newest Dolphins selections as they are announced. More in-depth analysis will come shortly afterward.

For now, here's a quick recap and look at the Dolphins' first three picks from Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned as the action gets underway.

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with the draft's 11th pick, adding a dynamic defensive back who can play all five positions.

Position: Safety

College: Alabama

Age: 21

Height: 6-0

Weight: 204 pounds

Comment: Fitzpatrick can play anywhere in the secondary, but his priority early on with the Dolphins will be at safety. He was a two-time All-American under coach Nick Saban and won the Chuck Bednarik Award (best collegiate defensive player) in 2017.

Penn State senior tight end Mike Gesicki blows a kiss to the crowd in Beaver Stadium after his 17-yard touchdown reception from Trace McSorley to give the Nittany Lions a 49-24 lead against Nebraska in the fourth quarter.

Position: Tight end

College: Penn State

Age: 21

Height: 6-6

Weight: 247 pounds

Comment: Gesicki is a natural pass catcher, hauling in 129 passes for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns. He set career highs as a senior with 57 catches and nine touchdowns. However, he needs to improve as an in-line blocker.

The Miami Dolphins picked Jerome Baker to play as a linebacker in Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft. GM Chris Grier talks to the media.

Position: Linebacker

College: Ohio State

Age: 21

Height: 6-1

Weight: 229 pounds

Comment: Baker is undersized for a linebacker, but he has speed — 4.5 speed. He won't be a three-down linebacker right out of the gate, but he should contribute early in his career.