Miami Dolphins Draft Tracker: Who will the Dolphins select on Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft begins at noon Saturday, and with that, the Miami Dolphins will make the final push to add players to their roster.
Miami has already taken care of some of its nagging needs early in the draft, primarily at the tight end and linebacker spots.
The Dolphins still have several needs to address. Among them: defensive tackle, running back, backup quarterback, kicker and cornerback.
As of right now, the Dolphins have five picks overall on Day 3: Nos. 123 (fourth round), 131 (fourth round), 209 (sixth round), 227 (seventh round) and 229 (seventh round). Trades could happen throughout the day, however.
This page will update throughout the day Saturday with quick bios on the newest Dolphins selections as they are announced. More in-depth analysis will come shortly afterward.
For now, here's a quick recap and look at the Dolphins' first three picks from Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned as the action gets underway.
1 (11) Minkah Fitzpatrick
Position: Safety
College: Alabama
Age: 21
Height: 6-0
Weight: 204 pounds
Comment: Fitzpatrick can play anywhere in the secondary, but his priority early on with the Dolphins will be at safety. He was a two-time All-American under coach Nick Saban and won the Chuck Bednarik Award (best collegiate defensive player) in 2017.
2 (42) Mike Gesicki
Position: Tight end
College: Penn State
Age: 21
Height: 6-6
Weight: 247 pounds
Comment: Gesicki is a natural pass catcher, hauling in 129 passes for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns. He set career highs as a senior with 57 catches and nine touchdowns. However, he needs to improve as an in-line blocker.
3 (73) Jerome Baker
Position: Linebacker
College: Ohio State
Age: 21
Height: 6-1
Weight: 229 pounds
Comment: Baker is undersized for a linebacker, but he has speed — 4.5 speed. He won't be a three-down linebacker right out of the gate, but he should contribute early in his career.
