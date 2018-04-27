After one season with the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Jay Cutler is retiring — again

At the end of the 2017 season, Jay Cutler said the only way he would play another season in the NFL would be if he was going to be a starting quarterback.
“I wouldn’t want to move again and go somewhere and just to back up," Cutler said in late December.
He's staying true to those words.
Cutler is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL — again — after 12 seasons in the league.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news Friday, two days before Cutler's 35th birthday.
Cutler, the 11th overall pick in the 2006 draft, initially announced his retirement following the 2016 season with the intention of being an analyst for Fox Sports.
But when Ryan Tannehill re-injured his left knee in August and required season-ending surgery, Dolphins coach Adam Gase — who coached the quarterback in Chicago during the 2015 season — approached Cutler about returning to the league for another year. A conversation and a one-year $10 million contract brought him back to the league.
It was an underwhelming resolution, with Cutler completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,666 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while being sacked 20 times in 14 games. The Dolphins went 6-10 last season.
So what will Cutler's future look like in his second (and likely permanent) stint of NFL retirement?
According to Rapoport, "He may be coming to a reality show near you, as will his wife," former "Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari.
