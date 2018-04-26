2018 NFL Draft live blog: Will the first round unfold in the Miami Dolphins' favor?

Thursday night can not come soon enough.

At 8 p.m., the Cleveland Browns will officially be on the clock and the craziness that will be the three-day 2018 NFL Draft will be underway.

We'll have all the live updates heading into the draft and throughout the night, with a focus on how it pertains to the Miami Dolphins and the college prospects from the state. But first, a few pieces of news to address from the morning.

▪ While the draft is still eight hours away, news concerning the potential No. 1 overall pick is taking the NFL world by storm.

Yahoo late Wednesday night published tweets with racial tendencies and offensive language from Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen dated from 2011 to 2013 — when the quarterback was still in high school. Allen apologized for the tweets from his past to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, saying he was "young and dumb" at the time.

Nevertheless, Allen could see his draft stock take a hit just hours before the draft because of this. Will it be enough to force him out of the first round? Probably not. However, where he lands now will be an interesting development to follow.





▪ Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Baker Mayfield is in contention to be taken No. 1 overall by the Browns. Mayfield is expected to be a top-10 pick regardless — along with Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Allen (pending how teams react to the tweets) — and on Wednesday night paid homage to NFL great Brett Favre.

▪ On the Miami Dolphins front, there is a possibility of them trading back from their spot at No. 11. At the very least, it's far more possible and realistic for them to trade down than to trade up. If that happens, there's a chance for Miami to use the extra pick (or picks) obtained on that front to trade back into the first round to address two needs on the first night.

▪ On the college side of it, expect as many as three from Florida colleges to be taken int he first round. Florida State safety Derwin James is the closest thing to a lock among the group. Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan will be considered in the second half of the round. UCF's Mike Hughes could also be in the mix. Three other local products — Pompano Beach's Lamar Jackson, Coconut Creek's Calvin Ridkley and Fort Lauderdale's Sony Michel — are also first-round possibilities.