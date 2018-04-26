Here's how the Dolphins can get their linebacker and their quarterback tonight

The Silly Season reaches its zenith Thursday. Half of what you hear in the next few hours is a smokescreen. The rest is a lie.
So with that caveat, let's share a rumor that's making the rounds:
The Dolphins are more likely to trade back than up from 11.
And they have designs on moving back into the first round a second time, if a player they covet is available in the late 20s.
What does this mean?
That they could land their quarterback tonight, even if they don't use their first pick on one.
Here's a scenario that makes too much sense not to consider:
The top 10 goes largely as planned. The four quarterbacks go relatively quickly, and neither of the top two linebackers — Georgia's Roquan Smith and Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds — falls to 11.
The Dolphins, on the clock, survey the lay of the land and decide that they can get a player in the teens that they like. Our Armando Salguero mentioned Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans. The Dolphins also like Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch, but probably not at 11.
So Miami's power trio elects to move back, grab an additional draft pick, and fill the roster's most glaring need.
Flipping picks with, say, Baltimore, would give the Dolphins one, if not two, additional mid-round selections.
What do they do with that added ammunition?
Package it with something else (the most logical asset would be their second-rounder, but that's just one possibility) to get back into the late first round.
Now, Miami would only do that if its target is still available.
And it's hard to see how Louisville's Lamar Jackson slides that far down the board.
But perhaps the Dolphins see huge upside in Washington State's Luke Falk, who visited team headquarters, Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph or Richmond's Kyle Lauletta and decide to go get one of them.
Another possibility: The reverse happens. The Dolphins take Jackson with their first pick tonight and move up for a linebacker with the second.
Chris Grier said last week that he would not be surprised if six quarterbacks go in Round 1. What if the Dolphins help make that happen?
We'll find out soon enough. But for now, let's get silly.
