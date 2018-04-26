Ahead of his draft night, Baker Mayfield pays homage to an NFL great

Baker Mayfield's NFL dream will come true Thursday night.

The University of Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will be a first-round pick and has a chance to be a star in the NFL if all plays out right.

But on the eve of the draft, Mayfield took to Twitter to pay homage to one of the great quarterbacks who dominated the game before him: Brett Favre.

On Wednesday night, Mayfield and his family took a picture that replicated Favre's draft-night photo. Family members and friends surround the back wall while the star quarterback lays on his bed in rolled up jean shorts, a white t-shirt and a phone to his right ear.

His caption with the photo was a quote from Favre: “There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.”

Favre was one of the best to play the game. He was a second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 draft before being traded to the Green Bay Packers. His career took off from there.

Eleven Pro Bowls. Three MVP awards. A Super Bowl championship. He retired (for the final time) in 2010 as arguably the top quarterback to play the game.

Mayfield hopes to see his dream come true next. The brash quarterback is expected to be a top-10 pick and could make his way into the top five — gone long before the Miami Dolphins are on the clock at 11. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he is in consideration to be selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

He made a statement during his time at Oklahoma and impressed during the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

The only question that remains is where exactly he will be taken.

The draft begins at 8 p.m.