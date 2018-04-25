Dolphins owner suggested NFL 'march on Washington' in meeting about protests, report says

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in October reportedly proposed that NFL players and owners take part in a "march on Washington" while at a summit with players, league executives and owners at league headquarters in New York.

This according to the New York Times, which released a story Wednesday filled with details from the meeting with about 30 people.

The Times described the nearly three-hour meeting — which was called a month after President Donald Trump call for all athletes who protested during the national anthem to be fired — as people mainly "talking past one another."

Players wanted to talk about why quarterback Colin Kaepernick, one of the initial social justice activists, still didn't have a job in the league while less talented quarterbacks were on league rosters. Owners, meanwhile, "sounded panicked about their business under attack, and wanted to focus on damage control," according to the Times.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The meeting began with commissioner Roger Goodell telling the group of about 30, “let’s make sure that we keep this confidential.”

SHARE COPY LINK From the Black Power Salute during the 1968 Olympics to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, here's a look at some notable anthem protests in American sports. Eric GarlandMcClatchy

From there, it was a back-and-forth among owners (including Ross, the Patriots' Robert Kraft, the Bills' Terry Pegula, the Eagles' Jeffery Lurie, the Texans' Bob McNair, the Giants' John Mara and the Jaguars' Shahid Khan) and players (among them Anquan Boldin, Eric Reid, Chris Long and DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association).

At one point, Ross proposed that owners and players join together for a "march on Washington." Immediately afterward, Reid shifted the conversation back to Kaepernick.

The group eventually agreed to release a joint statement that owners wanted to "reflect how everyone had come together for a good cause."

SHARE COPY LINK NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that players should stand during the national anthem, but also noted that the issue is more complicated and that the league is also open to dialogue. “We want to make sure that we’re understanding what the playe McClatchyAP

Ross stepped in again.

“We could say simply, today we had a reset, and the players’ issues are our issues, and we recognize them and will work together,” Ross said, according to the Times.

The joint statement that was later released as follows:

SHARE COPY LINK Whether standing or kneeling during America's national anthem, the country's song has become a point of debate in American sports. But how did the anthem get started in sports to begin with? McClatchyEric Garland/McClatchy

“Today owners and players had a productive meeting focused on how we can work together to promote positive social change and address inequality in our communities. NFL executives and owners joined NFLPA executives and player leaders to review and discuss plans to utilize our platform to promote equality and effectuate positive change. We agreed that these are common issues and pledged to meet again to continue this work together.”

The full New York Times story can be read here.