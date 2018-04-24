The Miami Dolphins commit to receiver DeVante Parker in 2019 (for now). This is why

DeVante Parker learned Tuesday that he can earn $9.4 million in 2019.

Emphasis on earn.

The Dolphins have elected to pick up the fifth-year option on Parker's rookie contract, which keeps him under contract through next season for the aforementioned price.

But just because the Dolphins committed to Parker on Tuesday does not mean they are completely committed to him in 2019.

The contract is guaranteed only in the case of emergency.

Which means the Dolphins can walk away with no penalty next March, assuming Parker passes a physical.

Still, Tuesday's decision was a sign of faith by the Dolphins that this is the year Parker finally figures it out.

Since being the 14th pick of the 2015 draft, Parker has struggled with both injuries and maturity, catching an average of 46 passes for 636 yards per year as a pro. He has just eight career touchdowns.

But the Dolphins believe he can still become a dynamic receiver — he just needs his luck to turn. In his first three seasons, Parker has been hampered by foot, hamstring and ankle injuries, limiting his effectiveness. He was also in Adam Gase's doghouse in 2016 for not taking care of his body enough on his own time, but Gase has since praised Parker for his professionalism.

If Parker can indeed meet his potential, it will give the Dolphins a true No. 1 receiver with Jarvis Landry gone. He will join Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in a crowded position room this season.