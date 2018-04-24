Podcast: QB or not QB? That is one of many Dolphins draft questions at 11

Draft Week is here.
Thank goodness.
After three months of hype, speculation, smokescreens and 40 times, the time for talk is nearly over.
The time for choosing has arrived.
For Dolphins fans, the possibilities are nearly endless. The Dolphins own the 11th pick, courtesy of Miami's 6-10 season last year, and while they will consider taking a quarterback if one of the top four is on the board, the odds of that happening are not great. Josh Rosen seems to be the most likely to fall.
A more likely scenario: The Dolphins take a linebacker, either Roquan Smith or Tremaine Edmunds. But what if both are off the board at 11?
That's when things could get crazy. Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero go through the permutations on their latest podcast.
