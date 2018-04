Best player available or defense, defense, defense?

That's the choice facing the Dolphins in two weeks , as they mull what to do with the 11th pick in the NFL Draft.





Vita Vea, Roquan Smith, Tremaine Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick are all in play in Round 1. But what about quarterback?





Armando Salguero and Adam H. Beasley discuss this, the Dolphins' offseason as a whole and the frigid November and December odyssey awaiting the franchise in the 2018 season in their first of many podcasts.





