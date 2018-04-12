The Browns gave Landry the contract the Dolphins never would. And he hit the jackpot

Jarvis Landry won.

He got the long-term, big-money contract he so badly wanted.

All it took was a trade and agreeing to play for the worst team in the league.

Landry and the Browns are closing in on a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension, NFL Network first reported.

The #Browns and WR Jarvis Landry are going to agree to terms on a 5-year, $75.5M extension, sources say. He gets $47M guaranteed… crazy for those who considered him a slot receiver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

The deal includes a staggering $47 million guaranteed, according to the report.

In short, Landry hit the jackpot.

If finalized, Landry's contract will make him the fifth-highest paid receiver in football, ahead of names like A.J. Green, Julio Jones and Dez Bryant.

The only receivers with a higher average annual salary: Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Houston's DeAndre Hopkins and Kansas City's Sammy Watkins.

Before the extension, Landry had been operating under the one-year $16 million franchise tag the Dolphins applied in late February. Miami did not want to pay Landry what he wanted long-term, and so the team dealt him to the Browns on the first day of free agency.

A source familiar with the situation said at the time that he believed a long-term deal would be struck with Cleveland.

On Thursday, that deal reportedly got done.

No receiver in NFL history has caught more passes through his first found year than Landry's 400, and he went to the Pro Bowl three times as a member of the Dolphins.

Still, a disagreement over Landry's value and worries about his behavior convinced the Dolphins the best move was to trade him, getting a fourth-round pick this year and a sixth-rounder next year in return.

The Dolphins have since used the money they saved to sign receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson in free agency. Adam Gase wants to run a more balanced attack this year than he did his first two seasons in Miami. Landry was targeted 160 times in 2017.