Miami Dolphins adding to linebacker depth with their latest free agency signing

A source confirmed Wednesday to the Miami Herald that the Miami Dolphins are expected to sign linebacker Terence Garvin.
Garvin, 27, has played for three teams over his first five seasons in the league primarily as a backup. After going undrafted in 2013 out of West Virginia, he spent three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker then spent a year each with the Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks.
In 74 career games (four starts), Garvin has recorded 77 total tackles, one pass deflection and a forced fumble.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
Linebacker is a need for the Dolphins, and Garvin could help when it comes to adding depth to the position room. However, the Dolphins still need to find a starter to work alongside Kiko Alonso and Raekwon McMillan.
That very well could still come early in the NFL Draft at the end of the month. Top prospects Roquan Smith from Georgia and Tremaine Edmunds from Virginia Tech could both be available when the Dolphins are on the clock at No. 11.
