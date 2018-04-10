Did the Dolphins have interest in trading for this Broncos running back?

Trade rumors and reporters are rampant in the offseason. Another one surfaced Monday involving the Miami Dolphins.

Denver ABC affiliate Denver7 reported Monday, citing NFL sources, that the Broncos had an agreement to trade running back C.J. Anderson to the Miami Dolphins for right tackle Ja’Wuan James “before Miami surprisingly nixed the deal.” This expands on a report from Denver’s ABC affiliate KUSA on March 13 — the day before the new NFL calendar year began — that the Broncos reached out to the Dolphins to inquire about James.

Our Armando Salguero reported Tuesday that the Dolphins “had no such agreement in place.”

I'm told the Dolphins did not want to trade Ja'Wuan James for C.J. Anderson and had no such agreement in place. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 10, 2018

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the specific details of what went down (or didn’t go down) are unknown, what is known is that Anderson has personal ties with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Eric Studesville. Gase was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator during Anderson’s first two seasons in the league from 2013-2014. Studesville has been Anderson’s running back coach all five years he has been in the league.

Anderson, who was an undrafted free agent in 2013, found his way to the starting lineup in his second year. He played in 15 games (seven starts) and rushed for a team-best 849 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season working with Gase.

SHARE COPY LINK Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James discusses his slow start to 2016 and earning his fifth-year option. Adam Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

Overall, Anderson has rushed for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns in 58 career games (36 starts) spanning five seasons. He ran for a career-best 1,007 yards in 2017 one season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

James was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has started 47 career games over four years, missing nine games in 2015 and eight games in 2017. James is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and will be paid $9.3 million by the Dolphins this season.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are now building up a running back room headlined by Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.