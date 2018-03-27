He’s a Dolphin now, but he’s still one of Bill Belichik’s favorite players

Danny Amendola has made his way to Miami, but Patriots coach Bill Belichik assured reporters Tuesday that his respect for the receiver remains the same.

The Dolphins signed Amendola to a two-year deal and will be one of several players Miami hopes will replace the production lost from three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, who was traded to the Browns.

Regardless of what team Amendola plays for — even a fellow AFC East opponent like Miami — Belichik said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando that he will be grateful for what Amendola brought to the Patriots from 2013-2017.

“I love Danny,” Belichick said, according to NESN.com. “He did a great job for us. Great competitor. Played a lot of different roles. Tremendous person. I wish him well in the opportunity he has, other than the times we play him. I love everything that Danny brought to the team in the five years he was with us.”

In five years with New England, Amendola caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 10 touchdowns over 69 regular-season games (29 starts).

The slot receiver made his presence known this past postseason, catching 26 passes and 348 yards over three games and had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown catches in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.