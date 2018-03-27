Danny Amendola has made his way to Miami, but Patriots coach Bill Belichik’s respect for the receiver remains the same.
Danny Amendola has made his way to Miami, but Patriots coach Bill Belichik’s respect for the receiver remains the same. David J. Phillip AP
Danny Amendola has made his way to Miami, but Patriots coach Bill Belichik’s respect for the receiver remains the same. David J. Phillip AP

Miami Dolphins

He’s a Dolphin now, but he’s still one of Bill Belichik’s favorite players

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 27, 2018 04:51 PM

Danny Amendola has made his way to Miami, but Patriots coach Bill Belichik assured reporters Tuesday that his respect for the receiver remains the same.

The Dolphins signed Amendola to a two-year deal and will be one of several players Miami hopes will replace the production lost from three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, who was traded to the Browns.

Regardless of what team Amendola plays for — even a fellow AFC East opponent like Miami — Belichik said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando that he will be grateful for what Amendola brought to the Patriots from 2013-2017.

“I love Danny,” Belichick said, according to NESN.com. “He did a great job for us. Great competitor. Played a lot of different roles. Tremendous person. I wish him well in the opportunity he has, other than the times we play him. I love everything that Danny brought to the team in the five years he was with us.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In five years with New England, Amendola caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 10 touchdowns over 69 regular-season games (29 starts).

The slot receiver made his presence known this past postseason, catching 26 passes and 348 yards over three games and had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown catches in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

More Videos

Michel talks draft evaluation process for underclassmen 106

Michel talks draft evaluation process for underclassmen

Pause
Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency 1981

Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 113

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 125

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 99

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 97

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 40

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 74

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 96

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 92

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Michel talks draft evaluation process for underclassmen 106

Michel talks draft evaluation process for underclassmen

Pause
Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency 1981

Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 113

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 125

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 99

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 97

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 40

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 74

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 96

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 92

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Michel talks draft evaluation process for underclassmen

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats