A first look at the Dolphins’ plan at right guard in 2018

The Dolphins signed Josh Sitton and traded for Daniel Kilgore primarily to keep Ryan Tannehill upright.

But the moves had the added benefit of shushing some of Adam Gase’s critics.

“I'm just glad I don't have to hear about guard play for a while,” Gase joked here Tuesday.

Not when you have three potential starters for two spots. Sitton will start at left guard. Gase suggested Tuesday that Jesse Davis and Ted Larsen will compete on the right side.

“It'll be interesting for us to watch,” Gase said. “I like our depth. We just need to get that cohesiveness we need.

“We'll kind of see how this plays out,” he continued. “We haven't really gotten a chance to meet with those guys and talk football with them. We're going to work through this thing and see how it plays out. We've got a lot of time left.”

But if Larsen is the starter in Week 1, something has gone wrong. It will mean Davis either regressed or got hurt.

Because as of now, the Dolphins envision Davis as their starting right guard and Larsen as their primary backup to both Davis and Sitton, a source tells the Miami Herald. Larsen can also play center, and given the violent nature of the NFL, it is all but certain he will get on the field in some capacity this year.

But the team sees Davis as an ascendent player, and even considered using him at right tackle when Ja’Wuan James’ future with the team was unclear. But after the Dolphins decide to honor his fifth-year option, they slotted in Davis at right guard, where he started the final six games last year.

They believe Davis is a better option for their starting lineup than Larsen, who missed half the season with a torn biceps.

But this is a good — and unfamiliar — problem for the Dolphins to have. They feel better about their depth on the offensive line than at any point in recent memory.