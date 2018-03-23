Quarterback headed to Miami, reuniting with the guy who helped get him paid

Brock Osweiler is coming to Miami for a career reset.

Who better help him turn things around than the coach who helped make him millions?

Osweiler is reuniting with Adam Gase, his former offensive coordinator and now-Dolphins coach, in South Florida. Osweiler on Friday signed a one-year contract to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup quarterback, giving him perhaps his best chance to get his once-promising pro career back on track.

The move gives the Dolphins depth behind Tannehill, who has not taken an NFL snap since December 2016 due to two major knee injuries, but does not preclude the team from taking a quarterback in the draft.

Osweiler, 27, completed 61.8 percent of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions as Peyton Manning’s backup in 2015. Osweiler helped keep the Broncos afloat when Manning got hurt, and has a Super Bowl ring to show for it.

While Gase was gone from Denver by that point, the two men had worked together for the previous three seasons.

In early 2016, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans. Suffice it to say, it did not work out. He was gone after one poor year, traded to the Browns in a salary dump so big, Houston had to send Cleveland a second-round pick to take him. The Browns cut him six months later, and he ended up where his career began: Denver.

Now, Osweiler gets a fresh start with a coach who made his reputation in this league as a quarterback whisperer.

Gase has a unique bond with signal-callers, and probably did not need to do much convincing to get Osweiler to join him in South Florida.

Osweiler, a second-round pick in 2012 out of Arizona State, has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 6,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in his career for a passer rating of 76.5.

While there were more accomplished quarterback options in free agency this offseason, the Dolphins simply did not have the desire (or probably the resources) to go after a big name. Rather, they see Tannehill as their starter, and Osweiler as their backup.

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.