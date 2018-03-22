Could Frank Gore’s career end where it began? An intriguing development for Miami

Frank Gore blossomed into a no-doubt star since he left South Florida more than a decade ago.
Five-time Pro Bowler.
All-Pro.
NFC champion.
Fourteen thousand career rushing yards.
And likely Hall of Famer.
But for Miami fans, he will forever be the hometown hero, the star Hurricanes back who grew up just miles from the Coral Gables.
So where better to end his storied career than in the stadium that launched it?
It’s a real possibility.
Gore is visiting Dolphins headquarters Thursday, according to a league source, in what could be the perfect match.
Gore wants to play a 14th season.
The Dolphins need a veteran running back for their young room.
Just days after fellow 30-something DeMarco Murray visiting the team’s Davie headquarters, Gore is touring the facility, perhaps for the first time.
The Dolphins’ vision for him: complement young back Kenyan Drake and provide Adam Gase another weapon in the run and pass game.
Gore is a free agent after spending the previous three seasons in Indianapolis.
And while people have been writing his career obituary for years, Gore has averaged over 1,000 yards per year since turning 30 in 2013.
Back to his South Florida story: He was the Miami Herald’s top Miami-Dade prospect as a senior at Coral Gables High School, and then helped the Hurricanes win their fifth (and most recent) national championship in 2001.
Gore has overcome adversity throughout his football career, tearing his ACL twice in college and then fracturing his hip with the 49ers in 2010.
But Gore has been a picture of health ever since, appearing in all 16 games in each of the last seven seasons.
